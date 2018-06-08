RCMP congratulate, warn graduates to celebrate responsibly

Vernon North Okanagan officers don't want to be end up being your unanticipated grad date

Graduates, congratulations! You have worked hard and you deserve to celebrate your achievements!

“We at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are hopeful that you will look back on these next few weeks with the fondest memories for years to come,” said Const. Kelly Brett.

“We would like to take this opportunity to not only congratulate you, but also remind you, that although we are sure you would love to invite us as your party guests, (trust us some of us are pretty great dancers), we don’t need an invitation to come.”

Don’t forget these very important reminders;

Alcohol Related:

The age of majority in BC is 19 years (under 19 = a minor),

It is illegal for a minor to be found in possession of liquor,

It is illegal (for anyone) to consume alcohol in public,

It is illegal to have open liquor in a motor vehicle (including a bus or limo),

It is illegal to purchase/provide liquor to a minor,

You may be arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Drug Related:

You may be arrested for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle if you are under the influence of any intoxicating substance (not restricted to alcohol),

It is illegal to be found in possession of any illegal drug and prescription medication which is not prescribed to you.

If you host a party;

-You may be subject to City Noise Bylaws infraction tickets. These fines are issued to the home owner, so even if mom and dad are not home for the party, they may still get the bill.

Celebrate Responsibly!

“We at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP wish you a safe and happy graduation season, and hope the only invitations we get are the ones to show off our dance moves…not our handcuffing and ticket writing skills,” said Brett.

