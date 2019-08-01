RCMP confirm robbery at Kootenay Savings Radium Branch

Columbia Valley RCMP have confirmed that there was a robbery at Kootenay Savings Credit Union in Radium on Thursday morning.

Kootenay Savings in Kimberley was closed briefly Thursday as a precaution after a robbery at the Radium Branch. Kimberley Bulletin file.

On August 1, 2019 at 10:10 a.m., Columbia Valley RCMP received a report of a robbery committed at the Kootenay Savings Credit Union situated in Radium Hot Springs. Investigators have determined that the lone suspect entered the financial institution, approached a wicket and demanded cash from the teller.

That suspect, who did not mention or produce any weapons, fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency, stated Sgt. Darren Kakuno, Detachment Commander for the Columbia Valley RCMP in a press release.

The suspect has been described to police as a Caucasian male, standing approximately 5 ft 8 in tall, of slim to medium build. He was wearing a black Carhart branded hoodie with white lettering, blue jeans, tan work boots, a pair of sunglasses, a set of gloves and his face was obstructed with a black balaclava.

No bank employees or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment at 250-342-9292. Or if you wish to remain completely anonymous you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with your tip information.

A spokesperson for Kootenay Savings said that other branches, including the one in Kimberley were closed for a time on Thursday “as a precaution” but then re-opened.