RCMP confirm one fatality

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

BC RCMP Traffic Services has confirmed that one motorist was fatally injured in an accident on Highway 3.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. MDT on July 12, there was a collision involving a motorcycle approximately 8 km west of Sparwood.

“A motorcycle was overtaking a vehicle in that location and simultaneously a tree was falling across the highway and the motorcyclist was hit by that tree, was knocked off his bike and he subsequently succumbed to his injures as result of this collision,” said BC RCMP Traffic Services Cst. Mike Halskov.

BC Ambulance Service, BC Coroners Services, East Kootenay Traffic Services and Sparwood RCMP are in charge of investigating this collision.

For updates on road closures and delays visit Drivebc.ca.