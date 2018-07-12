RCMP confirm one fatality

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

BC RCMP Traffic Services has confirmed that one motorist was fatally injured in an accident on Highway 3.

At approximately 1:50 p.m. MDT on July 12, there was a collision involving a motorcycle approximately 8 km west of Sparwood.

“A motorcycle was overtaking a vehicle in that location and simultaneously a tree was falling across the highway and the motorcyclist was hit by that tree, was knocked off his bike and he subsequently succumbed to his injures as result of this collision,” said BC RCMP Traffic Services Cst. Mike Halskov.

BC Ambulance Service, BC Coroners Services, East Kootenay Traffic Services and Sparwood RCMP are in charge of investigating this collision.

DriveBC reported the highway open as of 5:30 p.m. local time.

For updates on road closures and delays visit Drivebc.ca.

Previous story
Mountain biker rescued in Fernie
Next story
RDN shelling out $200K for pipe and pump station upgrade design

Just Posted

Saturday farmers market fundraiser in Trail

 

Vavenby news update

  • 19 hours ago

 

Bear warning issued in Ucluelet

 

Classic cars shine at Langley seniors residence

 

Most Read