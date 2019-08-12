RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

The RCMP confirmed on Wednesday the two bodies found in northern Manitoba last week belong to the two young men who triggered a nation-wide manhunt in connection to three homicides in northern B.C.

“The RCMP can also confirm that the two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire,” said BC RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts in a news release, following autopsies by the medical examiner in Manitoba.

Two guns were found with the bodies of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, she said, and forensic analysis is underway to confirm whether they’re the same weapons used in the northern B.C. killings.

The Port Alberni men had been on the run since being declared suspects in the deaths of Vancouver man Leonard Dyck and young tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler.

The men had been dead for multiple days before they were found, Roberts said, but the exact time of death is not clear. It does appear, however, that they had been alive for a few days since the last confirmed sighting of them near Gillam, Man., on July 22.

More to come.

