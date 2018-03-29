RCMP cleared in death of De Groot

RCMP officers shot and killed the West Slocan man in 2014

Peter de Groot was shot and killed by RCMP officers during a 2014 manhunt. File photo

Two RCMP officers have been exonerated in the 2014 shooting death of Peter de Groot.

The 45-year-old West Slocan resident fired a shot at police on Oct. 9, 2014 when officers responded to an argument between De Groot and another person.

De Groot then fled into the bush, and three days after the initial encounter was shot and killed by an officer after De Groot allegedly drew his firearm.

The ensuing investigation by the Independent Investigations Office took over three years to complete and concluded with two officers being cleared of any wrongdoing.

