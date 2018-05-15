RCMP catch suspect mid-break-in

A prolific offender was arrested during a break and enter in Parksville early Tuesday morning, May 15.

Oceanside RCMP, according to a news release, caught the 49-year-old suspect, who is well known to police, while he was breaking into a trailer at a storage compound.

The suspect was in possession of items stolen from a vehicle that had been broken into from the Lodgepole/Ironwood subdivision in Parksville at 5 a.m., reads the release.

RCMP said the suspect has many other stolen items that police would like to get back to their rightful owners.

If anyone finds that their car or home has been broken into, they are asked to call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 and provide a specific description of the stolen items.

— Oceanside RCMP news release