RCMP catch four impaired drivers in Terrace in one night

Terrace RCMP responded to approximately 117 files Friday, Feb. 21 to Sunday, Feb. 23 at midnight.

Below are some highlights:

Impaired driving

A man was arrested for several offences after police noted a vehicle without its lights on at night.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, around 8 p.m., police stopped a black SUV heading west on Lakelse Avenue after it began to drive erratically. Upon speaking with the driver, police issued a breath demand and took him back to the detachment, where both tests conducted registered a reading exceeding .08. He was also found in breach of release conditions and in contravention of several offences under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Around 11:20 p.m. Terrace RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver near Copper River, as well as a description and license plate for the vehicle. Police located and stopped the vehicle. After talking to the driver, a roadside breath test was administered and resulted in a fail reading.

A 30-day vehicle impound and 90-day driving prohibition were issued under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Later that night into Feb. 23, around 1:10 a.m., a Terrace police officer was patrolling the area of Greig Avenue and the Sande Overpass when a white sedan was stopped after it failed to signal.

Roadside breath tests were administered and both registered readings of fail, indicating a blood-alcohol content exceeding .08. A 30-day vehicle impound and 90-day driving prohibition were issued under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Then, just minutes after police stopped an impaired driver on Greig Avenue, officers were busy dealing with the fallout from another one.

Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Jack Talstra Way and Hwy 37 for a vehicle rollover involving a red car and three occupants. Police attended and met with those present, who all appeared uninjured.

Roadside breath tests were administered, resulting in fail readings and landing the driver a 30-day vehicle impound and a 90-day driving prohibition.

Wallet stolen from car

A wallet was returned to its owner after being located in the trash, minus its financial cards.

On Friday, Feb. 21, Terrace RCMP responded to a report of a found wallet containing identification. Police located the owner, who suspected he had left his vehicle unlocked with the wallet inside.

The wallet’s owner was advised to contact his financial institutions and cancel any cards that might have been taken.

Police investigating downtown assault

A man and a woman were arrested after a man walked into a storefront and reported being assaulted.

On Friday, Feb. 21, around 7:15 p.m., police attended an address on the 4400 block of Lakelse Avenue and spoke with a man who had injuries on his face and head. After talking to the victim and a witness, police arrested two people, later releasing one without process, and lodging the other in cells until sober, then releasing him on an undertaking. The investigation is ongoing.

Break and enter attempt

An alarm call at a business on Hwy 16 ended up being a break-in attempt.

On Feb. 23 at approximately 12:30 a.m., police received a report of an alarm on the 4400 block of Hwy 16 W. Upon attending and speaking with a property rep, it was discovered an attempt had been made to pry open the doors.

Sobering up with police

Seven people spent time sobering up safely in cells this weekend.

On Friday, Feb. 21, a man and two women were arrested for disturbance-related offences on Queensway Drive, Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street, and the 3800 block of Eby Street.

Saturday saw three men and a youth lodged in cells to sober up safely, after being arrested on the 3200 block of Clinton Street, the 4600 block of Park Avenue, and the 4400 and 4600 block of Lakelse Avenue.

If you have information about crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250) 638-7400.

natalia@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Terrace Standard