RCMP catch ‘erratic’ driving thieves; upon release steal mountain bike

Last weekend, RCMP caught an erratic driver with stolen construction equipment, who after being briefly released stole a mountain bike.

On Aug. 18, Revelstoke RCMP were alerted to a black 2000 Honda Civic used to conceal stolen property from a road construction site, approx. 35 km east of Revelstoke, BC.

Shortly thereafter, RCMP received several reports of this vehicle driving erratically westbound towards Revelstoke.

The RCMP located the vehicle, however it failed to stop and instead drove into on-coming traffic.

The vehicle was later located driving near Laforme Boulevard and Pearks Drive in Revelstoke and the police initiated another traffic stop. The driver of the Honda struck the concrete meridian, destroying the vehicle.

Both occupants were arrested and taken into custody.

The driver, a 19-year-old from Alberta, was later released on recognizance for being in possession of stolen property, flight from police, mischief to property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

Recognizance refers to a judge allowing a defendant to be released from custody without posting bail. It is usually granted in traffic matters, minor and technical crimes.

The passenger, also 19-years-old and from Alberta, was released also on recognizance for possession of stolen property.

Shortly after release, the driver stole a mountain bike and was observed by Revelstoke RCMP in the 700 block of Victoria Road. He attempted to flee police and the RCMP used a taser. He was arrested and treated for minor injuries from his fall to the ground.

On August 20, the driver appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court where he was released on recognizance for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, theft under and prossession of stolen property under $5,000. He is expected to appear in Revelstoke Provincial Court on Sept. 4, 2019.

