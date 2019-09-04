RCMP catch dozens of speeders on first day of school in Surrey/White Rock

Despite repeated warnings from police, it appears some drivers still aren’t getting the message that speed and school zones don’t mix.

On the first day of the new school year in Surrey and White Rock, dozens of motorists were stopped, and ticketed, for speeding.

White Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears told Peace Arch News that the detachment issued 28 school-zone speeding tickets on Tuesday, and three for other offences.

In Surrey, Cpl. Elenore Sturko told PAN that a dozen violation tickets were issued on the first day of school for speeding in school zones and playgrounds.

Penalties start at $196 speeding tickets, rise to $368 tickets and up for excessive speeding, and, potentially, the seizure of the offending driver’s car or truck.

VIDEO: A ‘friendly reminder’ from police about speeding in school zones

“Someone invariably gets their vehicle impounded,” Langley RCMP Sgt. Matthew LaBelle told Black Press Media last week.

He said that an average car traveling 60 km/h will need 55 metres to stop, while a car doing 30 will stop in 18 metres.

A survey by BCAA shows parents can be among the worst offenders in school zones, with 80 per cent of parents reporting they had witnessed speeding, 73 per cent seeing drivers failing to stop in crosswalks, and 56 per cent observing at least one near-miss involving a child and a car.

Shawn Pettipas, BCAA’s Director of Community Engagement, called the results “discouraging.”

“We’re seeing the same driving problems every year – parents are rushing and it’s putting kids in danger,” Pettipas said.

– files from Dan Ferguson