RCMP career information presentation in Chilliwack

Find out more about becoming a Mountie on August 23

Ever thought you may have what it takes to be a police officer? Want to find out?

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is hiring.

“We are the federal police force of Canada and unique in the world providing policing services at the international, federal, provincial and municipal levels and we are looking for people from across Canada to join us,” said Const. Erika Dirsus of the RCMP’s Pro Active Recruiting Unit.

The RCMP has been keeping communities safe since 1873 and offers an exceptional career, letting members make a real difference in their community and their country. The RCMP seeks police officers from all backgrounds who are physically fit, up for a challenge and ready to make a difference wherever they’re posted.

Those interested in finding out more are invited to attend a career presentation on Friday, August 23 at 10 a.m.

The location is the Pacific Regional Training Centre – Vedder Room, 1110-45537 Calais Cr.

Pre-registration is required by calling 1-877-726-7472 or emailing lmd_proactive_recruiting@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. To register you need to provide a name, email address or phone number, and the local date and location of presentation.

To find out more visit rcmpcareers.ca.

