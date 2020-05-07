RCMP calls for service down in 2020

Calls are lowest they've been in at least three years for the same three month period

Clearwater RCMP’s calls for service for the first quarter of 2020 are the lowest they’ve been in at least three years for the same three month period.

Between January and March of this year, the detachment received 322 calls, compared to 350 for 2019, 356 in 2018, and 384 in 2017.

Clearwater itself had 145 calls for service, making up 45 per cent of the total call volume for the first three months of the year, followed by Vavenby, which accounted for 12 per cent, or 39 calls for service, and Blackpool, accounting for another 12 per cent, or 38 calls for service. Residents in Birch Island made 12 calls for service, adding up to about four percent of the total call volume.

Blue River made 30 calls, accounting for 11 per cent, and Avola, which made 21 calls for service, was responsible for six per cent of the total call volume. The leftover outlaying areas in the Clearwater RCMP’s jurisdiction accounted for 32 calls for service, or 10 per cent call volume.

The majority of total calls for the first three months of the year, about 58 per cent, involved traffic violations on Highway 5, which is the ongoing trend in the Clearwater detachment area. Some of these were traffic complaints, collisions, suspicious vehicles, and impaired drivers.

Provincial Statute investigations accounted for 16 per cent of the files, which includes bylaw infractions and liquor-related complaints. “Person offenses” were responsible for 11 per cent of calls for service, and these include all types of assaults, uttering threats, sex crimes, and harassment.

Property crimes like arson, break and enters, thefts, fraud and mischief accounted for 13 per cent of this year’s calls. The final two per cent of calls were drug related.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times