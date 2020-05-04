RCMP call for witnesses, video after Coquitlam boy on bike collides with SUV

Police said the boy was in serious condition after the crash but has improved 'significantly'

This RCMP handout shows a bicycle after its 10-year-old rider collided with an SUV in Coquitlam on April 30, 2020. (Coquitlam RCMP)

A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a collision with an SUV near his Coquitlam home on Thursday.

According to Coquitlam RCMP, the boy was riding his bicycle near his home at about 6 p.m. when he collided with a black Infiniti QX60 at the corner of Parkway Boulevard and Forestridge Place.

Police said the boy was in serious condition after the crash but has improved “significantly” since then. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, Mounties confirmed.

“We’re asking all parents to ensure their children wear proper safety gear and know the rules of the road- even in a quiet neighbourhood,” Cpl. Michale McLaughlin said.

“Drivers should remember that quiet roads probably have children nearby.”

McLaughlin said the driver cooperated with police and there was no initial evidence of impairment or speeding. There have been no charges or arrests as a result of the crash.

Anyone who saw the incident or has video that shows the moments before the collision is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550. Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

