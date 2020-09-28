RCMP bust five impaired drivers in one day in Terrace and Kitimat

Police were doing road checks as part of distracted driving, seatbelt enforcement campaign

A pair of RCMP officers busted five impaired drivers in the Terrace and Kitimat area the night of Sept. 21.

Police were doing road checks as part of B.C.’s Distracted Driving and Occupant Restraint month, according to an RCMP press release.

“It’s unusual for two officers to get five impaired drivers off the road in the span of a few hours,” said Corporal Derek Nicolai of West Pacific Regional Traffic Services in the press release.

“Our goal is road safety and the prevention of serious injury and fatal collisions. The communities we serve can expect to see us conducting enforcement. We ask motorists to drive responsibly and find alternate ways home if they have been consuming anything that impairs their ability to drive.”

The impaired driving enforcement included four 3-day roadside driving prohibitions and one 90-day roadside driving prohibition.

Police also handed out tickets for use of electronic devices while driving and failure to wear seatbelts.

Terrace Standard