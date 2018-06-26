RCMP building evacuated in Kelowna

Smoke and a bad electrical smell filled the RCMP building on Penno Road, Tuesday morning

Fire crews were called to Penno Road Tuesday morning after smoke began to fill the RCMP dispatch centre.

According to Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens a strong electrical smell was reported just after 9:30 p.m. and the building was evacuated as a precaution.

“It turns out there was an issue with the HVAC system on the roof, there was no visible flame and only light smoke,” he said.

Crews used a ladder truck to get on the roof and investigate the issue.

Employees were able to return to work before 10:30 a.m.

