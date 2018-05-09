RCMP briefs: Drunk man pees on bar, taxi windshield broken

Woman hit on Second Avenue West

Just before midnight on May 1, staff at a restaurant in the 600 block of Second Avenue West call to report a man hit a woman in the face. The man was on a probation order not to be in contact with the woman who he struck. He was arrested for assault and scheduled for court on May 9.

Taxicab windshield broken by drunk woman

On May 1, a taxi driver called to report that a woman broke his windshield. He was driving at 2:30 a.m. on Eighth Avenue East when a woman threw something at his cab. When police arrived, the woman was arrested for mischief and held in custody until she sobered up. The driver decided not to press charges.

Drunk man kicked out of bar, pees on building

At approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 8, staff at a bar on Third Avenue West called police about a fight. The fight began when a man who had been kicked out of the bar began to pee on the side of the building. People from inside the bar went out and fought with the man. The man who had been kicked out was arrested by police for being intoxicated in a public place, and released when he was sober.

Window of pickup smashed on Eighth Avenue West

An anonymous caller reported a bald man had smashed the window out of a red pickup truck parked in the 100 block of Eighth Avenue West. Police took photos of the damage and have identified a possible suspect. Police are asking if anyone saw something suspicious at approximately 10 p.m. on May 5 to call them with information.

Credit card stolen from vehicle

A man called the RCMP to report his debit card and credit card had been taken from his wallet between midnight and 6 a.m. on May 3. He left his wallet in his car, which was parked in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue East. The man said he may have left the door unlocked. He said someone charged $170 and $40 to his cards after they were taken. Corporal Devon Gerrits said the police would like to remind people to lock their vehicles and not to leave valuables inside them.

Impaired driving

An officer on patrol on Fraser Street at 2:45 a.m. on May 5 when a vehicle drove by without tail lights. The driver was pulled over, and the officer noticed the driver was showing signs of being intoxicated. The driver took a roadside screening test and blew a warning, and was given a seven-day driving prohibition. The officer also wrote a warning for driving without lights on.

While police were not called to any incidents at the carnival over the weekend, the smashed vehicle was near the carnival. Corporal Devon Gerrits said on one night over the weekend, there were 31 calls to the police. Typically, Gerrits said, police receive 15 to 20 files on a weekend night in Prince Rupert.

