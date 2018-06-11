RCMP bike rodeo give away two bikes

The RCMP First Nations Policing unit hosted a safety workshop and bike rodeo on Friday at the Sensisyusten House of Learning in Westbank.

Related:Lucky winners net $10,000 for car purchase

Supported by Dave Gibson, Traffic Safety Officer for School District 23 and Cst. Sherri Lund, School Resource Officer of the West Kelowna RCMP, members of the First Nations Policing unit took to the fields of Sensisyusten to teach and in some cases remind its students about cycling safely.

Related:Celebrating two years of language renewal

The school of 70 students then gathered in a common room as police officers drew the names of two lucky students who had been entered into a draw for two new bicycles donated by the local RCMP Detachment.

“It’s about being safe while riding their bikes in our community,” Cpl. Mike Williams said. “Our main goal was to ensure that each of these students possessed a proper fitting helmet and that they knew the skills necessary to be safe on their bikes.”

Related:Kelowna residents jump on their bikes

Brain Trust Canada supported the bike rodeo event by providing bike helmets to some of the students. Outbound Cycle in West Kelowna volunteered their time to perform a safety check on attendants bikes during the event.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.