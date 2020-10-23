RCMP believe ‘suspicious’ fire at Kelowna bank deliberately set

A witness saw an man in a grey hoodie running from the scene

RCMP believe a late-night fire at the BMO on Dilworth Drive was deliberately set. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating a late-night fire at the Bank of Montreal on Dilworth Drive, which they believe was deliberately set.

Crews responded to the fire which was reported around 11:30 p.m, Thursday. A witness reported seeing visible flames from inside the bank’s ATM area, and someone fleeing from the scene.

Fire fighters were extinguishing the blaze when police arrived on scene.

RCMP said today they are appealing to the public for information on the ‘suspicious’ fire.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a grey hoody.

If you have any information regarding this matter and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that may assist our investigators, you are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

