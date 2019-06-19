RCMP believe Missing Hope teenager was headed to Chilliwack

Keely Reeze Loewen, 18, last in contact with a family member on June 13

Keely Reeze Loewen, 18, of Hope was last seen June 13, 2019 and was possibly headed to Chilliwack. (RCMP)

The Upper Fraser Valley RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance to locate a missing woman, Keely Reeze Loewen, of Hope.

The 18-year-old Loewen was last in contact with a family member on June 13, and she may be in Chilliwack.

Keely Reeze Loewen is described as: Indigenous female; height 173 centimetres (5’8″); weight 64 kilograms (141 lbs); with brown hair and brown eyes.

RCMP investigators believe Loewen may have travelled to Chilliwack and are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Keely’s well-being,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Keely Reeze Loewen is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-5570 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

