RCMP begin search for missing Kelowna man

The Kelowna RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to find a missing Kelowna man.

Stephen O’Shaughnessy was reported missing on Tuesday after last being seen on Oct. 6.

Although it is out of character for O’Shaughnessy to be out of contact for this long, which included missing an appointment, foul play is not suspected at this time by RCMP.

According to police, O’Shaughnessy gets around on foot and enjoys spending time near the bird sanctuaries and Okanagan Lake. He’s 53 years old, 194 pounds, six-feet-tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

RCMP Search and Rescue crews combed several areas where O’Shaughnessy is known to visit, but he has yet to be found.

Information on the whereabouts of O’Shaughnessy can be directed to the RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

