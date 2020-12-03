RCMP attends vehicle that caught fire after colliding with elk near Wasa

The Kimberley RCMP attended the scene of a vehicle that collided with several elk at around 7 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 3 near Wasa.

The vehicle caught on fire shortly after the collision. RCMP then closed off the highway in both directions for a period of time, because they heard several small explosions emanating from the vehicle.

The driver, a male resident of Fernie in his fifties, was able to escape unscathed and was treated by the BC Ambulance Service, before being transported to the hospital in Cranbrook, as he said his chest was sore from the airbag going off.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was removed from the highway and at the time of writing is awaiting a tow truck for removal.

