RCMP asking public assistance in identifying theft suspects

Three different theft cases all happened in October

The Revelstoke RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals involved in three different cases of theft in October.

The first occured at the Petro-Canada on the Trans-Canada Highway on Oct. 28, at 9:05 p.m. The RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person in image below.

In a different theft on Oct. 26 at 8:30 a.m. at the Peoples Drug Mart, the RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals in the images below.

In a third different case, on Oct. 17, at 4:05 a.m., unknown culprits broke into the Cheers Beer and Wine Store on Victoria Road.

They removed liquor and lottery tickets and fled in an older model white pickup truck.

One of the culprits is described as an adult Caucasian female wearing a pink hoodie and black pants with black shoes while the other culprit is described as an adult Caucasian male wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have any information about any of the cases, contact Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at www.revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

All Crime Stoppers calls remain anonymous.

