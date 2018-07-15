RCMP ask public to help locate missing West Kelowna teen

Madison Loutitt was last seen July 12

West Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing West Kelowna resident.

Madison Loutitt was last seen on July 12, there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time and police believe she is either in West Kelowna or Kelowna.

Description of Madison Loutitt:

Caucasian female;

16 years-old

5 ’11

brown hair

blue eyes

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Madison Loutitt is urged to contact their local police

