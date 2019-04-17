RCMP ask Parksville Qualicum Beach businesses for help battling thieves

'With your assistance forensic evidence could be located for prosecution'

Oceanside RCMP are asking Parksville Qualicum Beach businesses for help.

The Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce on April 16 shared a notice from the RCMP, asking for assistance from local business owners in collecting the forensic evidence and securing their businesses after “a series of break and enters that have occurred in the area over the past year.”

“Within the past week alone, there have been five reported break and enters to businesses, thus prompting this alert,” read the notice. “We have identified several suspects and with your assistance forensic evidence could be located for prosecution.”

Police offered the following tips:

1. Alarms: please ensure that your alarms are working and monitored.

2. Alarms: Assign individual access codes for the alarms.

3. Video surveillance: please ensure that your system is recording and surveillance cameras are capturing quality images for identification.

4. Video surveillance: Cameras are pointed in a direction that covers the entrance and exit of the business.

5. Doors: Re-enforce your doors and locks. Doors have been pried open or locks pried off.

6. Windows and doors: Please ensure a routine cleaning of windows and doors to increase likelihood of forensic evidence being found.

7. Exterior lighting: Ensure you have adequate lighting to illuminate points of egress.

8. Exterior shrubs: Trim or remove bushes, plants or trees that obstruct the view from the street.

9. Valuables: Please ensure all valuables are out of sight and secured.

10. Observe: Please document anyone inside your business that appears to be focusing on your security measures.

11. If possible, remove all cash and change nightly

Anyone interested in a volunteer officer attending their business to complete a review of your security measures can contact the Oceanside RCMP @ 250-248-6111 and ask for the Secure Us program.

