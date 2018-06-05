RCMP ask for tips on rash of Cranbrook break-ins

Police investigating a number of thefts from vehicles and residences over the weekend.

Cranbrook RCMP are putting out the call for information or witnesses to several break ins that occured over the weekend on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Police were called to several break ins to vehicles and residences in the neighbourhood around St. Marys School to Highlands and the Brookview Crescent area, where various items were stolen.

Cranbrook RCMP are asking the public to reach out if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area, or if any residents have vdieo surveillance on their properties that operated between midnight, June 2, to 6 a.m the following morning.

Police ask that anyone with information please contact the Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org