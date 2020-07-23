RCMP ask for public’s help to locate missing Chilliwack woman

Margaret Jean Collins, 23, last seen on Yale Road on July 17, police say

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for Margaret Collins, who was last seen in Chilliwack on July 17. (RCMP photo)

Chilliwack RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Margaret Jean Collins, 21, of Chilliwack.

Collins was last seen on July 17, 2020 in the 45000-block of Yale Road.

She is described as a caucasian woman, 5’5″ and 159 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

As RCMP investigators continue to search for Collins, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her. Police and caregivers are concerned for Margaret’s well-being, says Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Chilliwack RCMP urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Margaret Jean Collins to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

