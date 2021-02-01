RCMP ask for public help in search for missing Chilliwack woman

Shaelene Keeler Bell was last seen in the 9300 block of Edward Street near downtown Chilliwack

RCMP are looking for a 23-year-old woman who was last seen near downtown Chilliwack.

Shaelene Keeler Bell disappeared on Jan. 30 after being spotted in the 9300 block of Edward Street. She is described as having bleach blonde hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-two and weighing 95 pounds.

She may be driving a grey 2021 Hyundai Tucson SUV with B.C. license plate CR975V.

“Police and family are concerned for Shaelene’s well-being,” said Upper Fraser Valley RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

RCMP ask anyone with information to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.