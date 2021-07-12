RCMP ask for help to find missing Chilliwack woman

Chilliwack RCMP are asking for help to find a missing woman.
Brandy-Lynn Valentine, a 34-year-old from Chilliwack, was last in contact with a caregiver on May 21, 2021.
She is described as Indigenous, with dark brown hair and brown eyes, standing five-foot-four and weighing 110 pounds.
“Police and caregivers are concerned for Brandy-Lynn’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.
Anyone who knows where Valentine might be is asked to phone the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
