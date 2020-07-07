RCMP ask for help to find missing Chilliwack teenager

Eighteen-year-old Abigail Amber Peters Swan was last seen in Abbotsford

Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing since July 5.

Eighteen year old Abigail Amber Peters Swan is from Chilliwack and was last seen in the Jasper Court area of Abbotsford. But police have reason to believe she had traveled back to Chilliwack before she disappeared.

She is described as being an Indigenous female, standing five-foot-four (163 centimetres) and weighing 120 pounds (54 kilograms). She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.

“Police and family are concerned for Abigail’s well-being and believe she may be in need of medical attention,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with info on the whereabouts of Swan is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

