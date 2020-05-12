RCMP ask for help to find Chilliwack woman

Family members are concerned for the safety of Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan

Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan was last in contact with a family member May 5. (Submitted photo)

The RCMP is asking for public help to find a missing Chilliwack woman.

Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan was last in contact with a family member on May 5. The 22 year old is described as a caucasian female, five-foot-three and 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

“Police and family are concerned for Mackenzie’s well-being,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the RCMP’s Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment.

Anyone who knows where Mackenzie Ashley-Lynn Gilfillan might be is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

