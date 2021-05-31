RCMP ask for help locating woman who hasn’t been in contact with family

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 27-year-old woman who has been reported missing. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to locate 27-year-old woman who hasn’t been in contact with her family in months.

Watts was reported missing Thursday, May 27, to the Nanaimo RCMP by a family member who resides in P.E.I. Investigators were told that Amy Watts has not had any contact with her family since February. This prolonged period of no contact is out of character for Watts and her family is extremely concerned for her safety and well-being.

Watts is a Caucasian, 5-foot-4, 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She sometimes refers to herself as Amy Coady. Investigators believe Watts may be in Nanaimo and they are currently following up on reports of possible sightings of her downtown.

Anyone information on the whereabouts of the woman is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file No. 2021-19252.

