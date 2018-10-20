RCMP ask for help locating missing woman

Sheyna McNabb was last seen near King George and 96th Ave. in Surrey

Police are asking for the public's helping in finding missing 31-year-old Sheyna McNabb who was last seen on Oct. 15. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP is asking for public’s help with locating 31-year-old Sheyna McNabb who has been missing for more than four days.

Late Friday night (Oct. 19), police issued a news release stating McNabb was last seen on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. near 96th Avenue and King George Boulevard.

RCMP describe McNabb as Aboriginal, five-foot-three-inches tall and 140 lbs.

Surrey RCMP said it is “unusual for Sheyna to stay out of contact for this long.”

Anyone with information on McNabb or her whereabouts is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

