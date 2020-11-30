RCMP ask for help locating missing Nanaimo woman

Patricia Kent, 25, has not been seen nor heard from since Saturday, say police

Patricia Kent, 25, was reported missing over the weekend, as her family has been unable to reach her, say police. (Photo submitted)

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who has been out of contact with her family and is now considered missing.

Patricia Kent, 25, was reported missing on Saturday, said Nanaimo RCMP in a press release.

“[She has] always maintained regular contact with her family and recently there has been no activity on her Facebook account. Additionally, calls to her cell phone go straight to voice mail,” the release noted.

Police say Kent’s family is extremely worried for her safety and well-being.

Kent is 5-foot-3, 110 pounds with blonde hair and is known to frequent Wesley Street, Nicol Street and downtown Nanaimo. Police have patrolled those areas.

Anyone with information on Kent’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-42841.

