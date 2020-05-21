RCMP ask for help locating missing Mission man

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mission resident.
Jeremy Mackay was last seen on May 20, 2020 in Mission.
He is described as a 44-year-old Caucasian male who is six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Jordan hoodie, blue jeans and blue Jordan running shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Mackay is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).