RCMP ask for help locating missing Mission man

Jeremy Mackay was last seen on May 20, 2020 in Mission.

The RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Mission resident.

He is described as a 44-year-old Caucasian male who is six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a gray Jordan hoodie, blue jeans and blue Jordan running shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jeremy Mackay is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

