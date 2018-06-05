RCMP ask for help locating Kurtis Billy

Public asked to call Crime Stoppers if they have seen the 31-year-old

  • Jun. 5, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kurtis Justin Billy.

The 31-year-old, born Oct. 28, 1987, is wanted on province-wide warrants for multiple criminal charges.

Billy is First Nations, five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighs 161 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding Billy’s location, the RCMP ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211. You can also submit a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Previous story
‘Weekend logger’ electrical contact incidents on the rise
Next story
Okanagan Lake paddlers rescued

Just Posted

May hot spell sets new Kootenay records

  • 11 hours ago
  • by

 

A’s push PBL winning streak to eight

 

RCMP ask for help locating Kurtis Billy

  • 11 hours ago

 

LETTER: Litter outpaces QB cleanup crew

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read