RCMP ask for help locating Kurtis Billy

Public asked to call Crime Stoppers if they have seen the 31-year-old

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Kurtis Justin Billy.

The 31-year-old, born Oct. 28, 1987, is wanted on province-wide warrants for multiple criminal charges.

Billy is First Nations, five-feet, seven-inches tall, weighs 161 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding Billy’s location, the RCMP ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211. You can also submit a tip online at www.bccrimestoppers.com.