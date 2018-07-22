RCMP ask for help in locating woman last seen in Hope July 11

Shawnee Morita Inyallie, 29, is described as an aboriginal female with black hair and brown eyes, 163 centimetres tall (5â€™4) weighing 54 kilograms (120 pounds). RCMP photo

Police say Shawnee Morita Inyallie may be in need of medical attention

The RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Shawnee Morita Inyallie, last seen in Hope eleven days ago.

Police are asking the public to remain watchful for Inyallie, they are concerned for her well being and state she may be in need of medical assistance. She was last seen in Hope by a family member on July 11.

“Police and family are concerned for Shawnee’s well-being and believe she may be in need of medical assistance,” Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson with the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment of the RCMP, stated July 21.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.