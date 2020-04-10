RCMP ask for help finding missing motorcyclist on Vancouver Island

Gordon Oper hasn't been in touch with his family since early this week

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating Gordon Oper, 40, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn’t been in contact with his family since Monday. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for help locating a missing man who may be riding his motorcycle somewhere on Vancouver Island.

Police issued a press release Friday asking for help finding Gordon Oper, 40, who was reported missing Wednesday and hasn’t been in contact with his family since Monday.

“Oper maintains regular contact with family and for him to stop all communication is out of character, and have caused them concern,” noted the RCMP press release.

Oper may be travelling on a black Harley Davidson motorcycle with a white pinstripe. Investigators have confirmed that he was at Stella Lake north of Campbell River earlier this week.

Oper is caucasian, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with a moustache and goatee and has a small tattoo under his left eye. He walks with a noticeable limp.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-13136.

