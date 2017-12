Flunkert described as 52 years old, 5'10" and 185 pounds

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public for assistance in locating Karl Flunkert.

Flunkert is believed to be driving a blue Dodge Durango with B.C. licence plate DC3 57H.

Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding Flunkert’s whereabouts to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211.