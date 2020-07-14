RCMP ask for assistance to find missing Chilliwack man

Raymond Gene Jarvis has been missing since early July

Raymond Gene Jarvis was last seen by a Chilliwack caregiver in early July. (RCMP photo)

The RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find Raymond Gene Jarvis. The 40-year-old Chilliwack man was last seen in early July by a Chilliwack-based caregiver.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Raymond’s well-being and believe he may be in need of medical attention,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Jarvis is described as six-foot-one (185 centimetres) and 229 pounds (104 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos under his right eye and on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jarvis is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or phone Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

