RCMP ask again if anyone witnessed serious crash in north Nanaimo last month

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking anyone with dashcam footage of, or who may have witnessed a three-vehicle accident in the old Island Highway-Turner Road late at night July 23. (Black Press file)

Police are making another request for any information about a three-vehicle collision involving two motorcycles and a motor vehicle in late July.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, the incident occurred around 11 p.m. on July 23 near the intersection of the old Island Highway and Turner Road and closed the stretch highway for several hours.

“Investigators were able to determine that three motorcycles were travelling northbound behind an older model gray Mazda, when one of the motorcycles rear-ended the vehicle,” said the press release. “The motorcyclist lost control and in doing so, a second motorcyclist collided with the first. The driver of the motor vehicle was not injured and the third motorcyclist managed to avoid the collision.”

Both injured motorcyclists were taken to hospital, but have since been released, said the press release, and police seek anyone who may have witnessed the crash, but who have yet to speak to investigators. People who were in the vicinity of the collision at the time are asked to review their dashcam video for any footage of the crash or pre-collision driving patterns, the press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP Municipal Traffic Unit at 250-754-2345.

