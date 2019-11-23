RCMP arrest U.S. man believed to be in Canada illegally after string of Vanderhoof Airport thefts

Vanderhoof RCMP arrested a 27-year old U.S. citizen on Nov. 23

A U.S. man believed to be in the country illegally has been arrested in connection to a string of thefts from the municipal airport, Vanderhoof RCMP say.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, a local airplane owner identified a suspect to police after thefts last week, said Sgt. Rodney Guthrie in an emailed statement to the Omineca Express.

Officers arrested the suspect, a 27-year-old U.S. citizen, shortly after and found him to be in possession of stolen property and several firearms, he said.

Investigators believe the suspect entered the country illegally.

The unnamed suspect remains in custody and will not be named by officials unless charges are laid.

Police are considering recommending charges to Crown counsel including break and enter, theft, unauthorized possession of a firearm, as well as charges under the Customs Act.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

