RCMP arrest man in stolen car in Parksville

Following reports of a stolen vehicle earlier this week, Oceanside RCMP has arrested the suspect.

Just before 9 a.m. on July 31, 52-year-old Aaron William March of no fixed address was arrested on the Alberni Highway in Parksville for driving a stolen vehicle.

Oceanside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in a news release that officers were looking for the vehicle that had been reported stolen the night before from a parking lot on Highway 19A and Bagshaw Street in Parksville.

“Officers boxed the vehicle in near the Jensen Avenue intersection and March was arrested without incident,” Foreman said.

March attended Nanaimo Provincial Court on Wednesday, Aug. 1. and is being kept in custody until Aug. 7.

When he was arrested, Foreman said, March was prohibited from driving and was also in possession of a controlled substance.

Foreman said the vehicle was also returned to the owner.

— NEWS Staff/Oceanside RCMP news release