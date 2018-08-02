RCMP arrest man in stolen car in Parksville

Vehicle reported stolen on July 30

  • Aug. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Following reports of a stolen vehicle earlier this week, Oceanside RCMP has arrested the suspect.

Just before 9 a.m. on July 31, 52-year-old Aaron William March of no fixed address was arrested on the Alberni Highway in Parksville for driving a stolen vehicle.

Oceanside RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse Foreman said in a news release that officers were looking for the vehicle that had been reported stolen the night before from a parking lot on Highway 19A and Bagshaw Street in Parksville.

“Officers boxed the vehicle in near the Jensen Avenue intersection and March was arrested without incident,” Foreman said.

March attended Nanaimo Provincial Court on Wednesday, Aug. 1. and is being kept in custody until Aug. 7.

When he was arrested, Foreman said, March was prohibited from driving and was also in possession of a controlled substance.

Foreman said the vehicle was also returned to the owner.

— NEWS Staff/Oceanside RCMP news release

Previous story
Update: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Cariboo ended
Next story
Nanaimo’s old Patricia Hotel demolished

Just Posted

Months to wait before gangsters bounced out of Surrey bars

  • 11 hours ago

 

RCMP arrest man in stolen car in Parksville

  • 11 hours ago

 

Evacuation order issued south of Burns Lake

  • 11 hours ago

 

Vancouver walks tightrope between protecting panoramas against housing needs

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read