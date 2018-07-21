Quesnel RCMP arrested a man Friday July 20 after he tried to flee. Ronan O’Doherty photo

RCMP arrest man after he attempts to flee

Quesnel RCMP arrested a man who is known to them July 20

  • Jul. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Quesnel RCMP yesterday (July 20) arrested a man on Anderson Drive.

Six patrol cars were seen on the street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed they have a man in custody who was known to them after he attempted to flee arrest. Bystanders on the scene on Friday told the Observer the suspect had suddenly run from behind Aroma Foods.

Sgt. Chris Riddle says there had been a warrant out for the man’s arrest.

Sgt. Riddle told the Observer he would provide more information on the suspect’s specific charges at a later time. The Observer will update when we know more.

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Law Creek wildfire still out-of-control
Next story
Mount Conkle fire near Summerland 90 per cent guarded

Just Posted

RCMP arrest man after he attempts to flee

  • 19 hours ago

 

Summerland Steam preparing for start of hockey season

  • 19 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Kite fest in Parksville

  • 19 hours ago

 

VIDEO: Natalie Geldar wows judges to win Duncan Has Talent show/cover tunes

 

Most Read