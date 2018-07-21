RCMP arrest man after he attempts to flee

Quesnel RCMP arrested a man who is known to them July 20

Quesnel RCMP arrested a man Friday July 20 after he tried to flee. Ronan O’Doherty photo

Quesnel RCMP yesterday (July 20) arrested a man on Anderson Drive.

Six patrol cars were seen on the street at approximately 4:45 p.m.

RCMP have confirmed they have a man in custody who was known to them after he attempted to flee arrest. Bystanders on the scene on Friday told the Observer the suspect had suddenly run from behind Aroma Foods.

Sgt. Chris Riddle says there had been a warrant out for the man’s arrest.

Sgt. Riddle told the Observer he would provide more information on the suspect’s specific charges at a later time. The Observer will update when we know more.

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter