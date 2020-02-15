RCMP arrest Kimberley woman after Invermere robbery

RCMP in the Columbia Valley are pleased to share that as a result of collaborative investigative efforts, combined with information received from the general public, a suspect has since been identified and arrested, in connection to Wednesday's armed robbery.

On February 14, 2020 Columbia Valley RCMP officers travelled to Kimberley B.C. where they tracked down and arrested a 58-year-old Kimberley woman, identified as the suspect allegedly responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen in Invermere. Kimberley RCMP assisted in both the criminal investigation and the woman’s arrest, which was without incident.

The Columbia Valley RCMP wish to extend their thanks to all those who aided in their investigation, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, RCMP Southeast District.

The woman faces a number of potential charges as a result of the incident. She has since been released on strict conditions and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The Free Press