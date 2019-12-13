RCMP: Appledale homicide investigation still active

RCMP say they are still investigating the death of a man in Appledale in May.

The 59 year old was found dead on a property on Appledale Lower Road, just north of Winlaw on Highway 6, on May 20.

A spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit said the case, which police are calling a homicide, remains active nearly seven months after the body was found.

“Although the victim has been positively identified by our investigators, at this time there is no investigative need to confirm the identity of the deceased publicly,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the crime unit at 1-877-987-8477.

