RCMP and School District issue warning about suspicious person

Letters home to parents from several different schools say stranger acting 'inappropriately'

This letter was sent home to parents on Tuesday from H.D. Stafford principal Shawn Davids letting parents know a stranger approached students and acted inappropriately recently. Monique Tamminga Langley Times

Langley School District has issued a warning to parents about a suspicious person acting inappropriately near Brookswood Secondary and Langley Secondary in recent weeks.

Theletter from the district did not originally indicate which school the encounters were near. This brought quick criticism from parents, asking the district to be more specific.

On Tuesday, Langley School District spokesman Ken Hoff said they will not be sharing any further details at this time.

“We have sent home a couple of different letters in recent weeks,” said Hoff. “We have had a couple of reports come in around suspicious strangers near some of our schools.”

H.D. Stafford principal Shawn Davids sent a letter home to parents on Dec. 19, indicating that a student there had encountered a stranger acting inappropriately near the school.

“The school administration and the RCMP have investigated the situation and recommend increased vigilance in the coming weeks.”

Davids said in the letter that students should walk in pairs or groups.

The warning issued by the district on Tuesday reads:

“Recently a student encountered a stranger acting inappropriately within the school communities of Brookswood Secondary and Langley Secondary. The student’s parent wisely reported the incident to school administration and the RCMP.

“The school administration and the RCMP have investigated the situation and recommend increased vigilance in the coming weeks. Out of an abundance of caution, it is recommended that students walk together in pairs, groups or with their parents/guardians and be aware of their surroundings at all times.”

The warning also asks that the rumors online and in the community stop, as they only ‘serve to instill fear and panic.’

“There are rumours online and in the community about these incidents and it is important to keep in mind that rumours on social media both during and after events of this nature do little to assist the RCMP in their enquiries and often only serve to instill fear and panic. We urge parents to talk to your children and keep communication lines open.”

Last week, a 13-year-old Brookswood boy had a frightening encounter with two men while the boy was out walking his dog.

The men reportedly asked the boy to ‘come and see something.’ When the teen refused, one of the men gave chase. The boy ran to his home and police were immediately called.

Those two men are still wanted by police, said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

In late November, Langley RCMP warned parents and students at R.E. Mountain Secondary of a suspicious man who was approaching female students near the school and offering them a ride.

Langley School District recommends that if parents have any questions or concerns, they should contact their child’s school.

