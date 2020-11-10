RCMP and Nanaimo Search and Rescue looking for missing 71-year-old

Terry Huntley lest seen at his Sixth Street condominium Tuesday morning, Nov. 10

RCMP and Nanaimo Search and Rescue are searching for Terry Huntley, 71, who went missing from his home on Sixth Street Tuesaday. (Photo submitted)

A search-and-rescue operation is being set up to try to find a missing senior.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Tuesday afternoon advising that they’re looking for 71-year-old Terry Huntley, who was reported missing to police Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. According to the release, Huntley was last seen at his condominium in the 500 block of Sixth Street at 9:30 a.m.

His disappearance is out of character, police note, and his friends and family are worried about his well-being.

Huntley is Caucasian, 6-foot-1, has grey hair, glasses and a medium build. He recently had hip surgery and walks with some difficulty and is believed to be wearing a brown housecoat.

RCMP members are going door-to-door, an RCMP police service dog is working in the area around Huntley’s residence and Nanaimo Search and Rescue is staging for a search.

Anyone who sees or knows Huntley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-40920.

