RCMP and Nanaimo Search and Rescue looking for missing 71-year-old

A search-and-rescue operation is being set up to try to find a missing senior.
Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Tuesday afternoon advising that they’re looking for 71-year-old Terry Huntley, who was reported missing to police Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. According to the release, Huntley was last seen at his condominium in the 500 block of Sixth Street at 9:30 a.m.
His disappearance is out of character, police note, and his friends and family are worried about his well-being.
Huntley is Caucasian, 6-foot-1, has grey hair, glasses and a medium build. He recently had hip surgery and walks with some difficulty and is believed to be wearing a brown housecoat.
RCMP members are going door-to-door, an RCMP police service dog is working in the area around Huntley’s residence and Nanaimo Search and Rescue is staging for a search.
Anyone who sees or knows Huntley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-40920.
