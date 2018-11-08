RCMP and ICBC hand out free reflectors on Third Avenue

ICBC stats state that 43 per cent of all crashes with pedestrians occur between October and January

As the North Coast enters the dark season, the RCMP and ICBC want to help improve pedestrian visibility.

From 3-4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, Prince Rupert police and ICBC’s community coordinator are handing out — free— reflectors to clip onto backpacks or jackets between 300 and 600 block of Third Avenue West.

“The RCMP is excited to be partnering with ICBC for this initiative as we continue to be dedicated to increasing pedestrian safety while we transition into the winter months,” said Staff Sgt. Jagdev Uppal, Operations Officer for the Prince Rupert RCMP in the press release.

Police are also reminding both drivers and pedestrians to use more caution in the next few months. ICBC statistics show that 43 per cent of all crashes involving pedestrians occur between October and January when there is poor visibility.

“Due to limited daylight and the rainy season upon us it’s important for drivers to ensure they reduce their speed, and pay extra attention to pedestrians in crosswalks,” Uppal stated in the press release.

