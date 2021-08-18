RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP and Coroner investigating sudden death of Langley man in Penticton

The man was reported dead by emergency responders on Wednesday morning

Penticton RCMP and the B.C. Coroner’s Service are investigating the sudden death of a Langley man.

Police were called about an unconscious man near Industrial Ave. and Main St. in Penticton at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 18.

The 30-year-old Langley resident was pronounced deceased at the scene and foul play is not suspected, said police.

Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming his identity. No other information is available at this time.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

