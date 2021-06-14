(Black Press file photo)

RCMP: Air ambulance called to Whiskey Creek after crash involving 2 motorbikes

Both riders taken to hospital with serious injuries

Two Qualicum Beach residents required hospitalization after a motorcycle collision in Whiskey Creek on Sunday.

Sgt. Stephen Rose with the Oceanside RCMP confirmed police attended a head-on collision involving off-road motorbikes on Melrose Forest Service Road on June 13 at approximately 2 p.m.

According to Rose, the riders were both adult males in their 30s and required hospitalization with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. One man was transported by air ambulance, and the other by ground ambulance.

Rose said alcohol and drugs were not a factor and does not anticipate charges.

