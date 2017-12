Believed to be in Sicamous area

Sicamous RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Sheldon Storm Odd, 25, is wanted in relation to a charge of theft under $5,000.

Odd is described as 5’4″, 140 lbs, slender build with dark hair.

Police believe that Odd is in the Sicamous area. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878.

Under no circumstances should you try to apprehend Odd.